3 Takeaways from Oklahoma State Outlasting AJ Dybantsa, No. 16 BYU

Oklahoma State got a much-needed result in one of its most entertaining games of the season.

On Wednesday night, OSU beat No. 16 BYU 99-92 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Now sitting at 4-5 in Big 12 play, the Cowboys got a premier win against one of the top teams in the conference and one of the top players in the country in AJ Dybantsa.

3 takeaways from the Cowboys’ upset win against BYU:

Pokes start hot

After a win in Salt Lake City on Saturday, the Cowboys carried some of their momentum into Wednesday’s matchup against another team from Utah. Against BYU, OSU’s defense was the catalyst in building a first-half lead.

Forcing 11 BYU turnovers in the first half and extending the lead to as much as 15, OSU was in a great spot through the first 15 minutes. While a 19-4 run from the Cougars to end the first half spoiled some of the Pokes’ special start, it was still an energizing showing to begin the game.

At halftime, Anthony Roy led the Cowboys with 13 points, helping OSU shoot 54.5% from the field. With 26 points in the paint in the first half, OSU was able to consistently take it inside against BYU, at least until BYU shut off the OSU offense in the final minutes before halftime.

Significant Tournament Implications

The Cowboys came into their game against BYU needing some wins to improve their NCAA Tournament case. With a matchup against a ranked team, OSU entered Wednesday night with a real chance to build some momentum after a win at Utah over the weekend.

After getting out to a 15-point lead late in the first half, a 19-4 BYU run going into halftime evened the contest. It seemed as if OSU may have missed an opportunity, but the Cowboys responded in the second half.

The Cowboys went back and forth with the Cougars throughout the final 20 minutes. Capping a 7-0 run, Anthony Roy’s fifth 3-pointer of the night, pushing OSU’s lead to 12 with 4:08 left as Gallagher-Iba Arena erupted.

AJ Dybantsa Brought Out the Best in OSU

While the Cougars came into Stillwater as the No. 16 team in the country, giving some added motivation for OSU already, they also have AJ Dybantsa. One of the top projected picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and one of the top players in college basketball, Dybantsa showed off his skills throughout the night.

Of course, OSU came out with something to prove against the top prospect, forcing four turnovers from the freshman in the opening minutes. With fanfare surrounding Dybantsa from the second he stepped on the floor in pregame, his presence certainly made for an energy boost in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Eventually, Dybantsa settled in against the Cowboys and finished with 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting. Arguably the best player on the floor, Dybantsa gave Gallagher-Iba Arena another unforgettable matchup featuring a future NBA star, and most importantly for OSU, it came in a Cowboy win.