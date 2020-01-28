Rivals Move Cade Cunningham to No. 1 Spot in 2020 Class

STILLWATER -- There's a lot of hype surrounding Oklahoma State's 2020 recruiting class. Mike Boynton and Co. offered Cade Cunningham back when he was only a freshman, with Boynton saying they thought he was going to be great back then.

Since then, he's grown into one of the best players in the country. In fact, Rivals thinks he is the best as they recently bumped him up to the No. 1 spot in the 2020 class.

Cunningham joins Gerald Green as Oklahoma State's only No. 1 overall prospect signings in program history.

247Sports has him in the No. 2 spot and ESPN has him in the No. 3 spot. However, ESPN does project him as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham was also named a McDonald's All-American last week as well.

Cunningham has helped Montverde Academy to a 22-0 start and No. 1 national ranking.

After Monday night's 65-50 loss to Kansas, Mike Boynton said that there's still work to do on the recruiting trail.

“We’re still building this program from not being in necessarily the best place to build it from to start,” he said. “No excuses. We have a job to do. We’ll keep recruiting and getting good players and trying to put our kids in position to be successful.”

Boynton also said that because the Pokes don't play again until this Saturday against Oklahoma, that he would be hitting the recruiting trails today.

Last night against Kansas, the Cowboys had two recruits in the house, SF Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (OV) and G Donovan Williams (UOV). Both are four-star prospects in the 2020 class, a class in which Oklahoma State still has three scholarships spots to fill.