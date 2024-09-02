OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Commits Shine in Week 1 of High School Season
Ahead of Oklahoma State's season-opening victory over South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon, a number of the Cowboys 2025 commits were in action for Week 1 of the high school football season.
So far, 16 prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle has verbally committed to the Pokes, giving Mike Gundy and the company the No. 55 class in the country, according to 247Sports.
On Thursday and Friday night, nine of OSU's pledges picked up victories, with a few schools pulling off huge upsets.
Cibolo Steele (TX) standout wide receiver and 3-star prospect Royal Capell showcased his speed in a Friday night victory over Liberty Hill, catching seven passes for 102 yards in a 49-26 win over the Panthers.
Capell is one of five talented wide receivers in the Pokes 2025 class, with each player offering a different skill set. Capell's speed and quickness allows him to get open in short areas of the field while also being a vertical threat.
Fellow OSU wide receiver commit Matrail Lopez also helped his team secure a big win in Week 1, as Idabel took down Valliant 51-14.
San Antonio Johnson (TX) and 4-star wide receiver Jaden Perez knocked off Converse Judson (TX) 27-21.
The same day, 4-star Oklahoma State d-line commit Michael Riles and Port Arthur Memorial defeated Dekaney (TX) and USC wide receiver commit Tanook Hines 30-17. Riles' is the highest ranked player in OSU's 2025 class, rated the No. 21 edge rusher in the country, according to Rivals.
Waco Midway (TX) and 3-star linebacker Donovan Jones also earned a win on Friday, dominating Round Rock Westwood (TX) 43-7.
Cowboys' running back pledge DJ Dugar and o-line commit Jaylan Beckley both won their Week 1 contests by one point, as Dugar and Pflugerville Weiss (TX) took down McNeil (TX) 42-41 and Beckley's Trinity Christian (TX) Trojans beat Greenhill (TX) 29-28.
The biggest upset of the week came in Oklahoma, as Owasso (OK) and OSU offensive line pledge Ryker Haff defeated the defending state champion Bixby (OK) Spartans 40-21 in a rivalry game known as the Quik Trip Battle of the Burbs.
IMG Academy (FL) and 3-star defensive lineman Alexander McPherson also notched a big-time win this week, taking down Bergen Catholic (NJ) 27-14.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.