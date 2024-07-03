OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Extends Offer to 2026 DB DaQuwan Dunn
Last Friday, Oklahoma State extended an offer to 2026 Berkner (TX) athlete DaQuwan Dunn.
Hailing from Richardson, TX, Dunn is teammates with Cowboys' 2025 wide receiver pledge Kobi Foreman, who announced his commitment last Friday. Dunn and Foreman both played alongside Yamil Talib at Berkner (TX), who committed to the Pokes as a preferred walk-on in the 2024 class.
Dunn plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Rams, but is being recruited by Tim Duffie to play in the defensive backfield at the next level. As a sophomore, Dunn earned Second Team All-City honors at the wide receiver position after playing quarterback as a freshman.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 172 pounds, the rising junior has already received offers from Arizona State, North Carolina State, San Diego State, Tulsa and others. Dunn's recruitment has picked up quickly, with all eight of his offers coming since the end of April.
As the defensive back becomes more familiar with his position after switching from quarterback and spending plenty of time at wide receiver, he will continue to gain traction on the recruiting trail.
If Bryan Nardo and company are able to land a pledge from the Dallas-area product, Dunn would become OSU's first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle. While there is likely still plenty of time before the Rams' standout makes his decision, Mike Gundy's recent success recruiting at Berkner High School should give the Pokes a chance to land the talented athlete.
Despite the Cowboys boasting 17 commits in the 2025 recruiting class, 3-star Lake Highlands (TX) safety Ayden Webb is the only defensive back in the current cycle, leaving plenty of room for Nardo and Duffie to pursue DB prospects in the 2026 class.
