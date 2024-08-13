What's Next for Oklahoma State in 2026 After Missing Out on 3-Star QB Jackson Presley
On Monday afternoon, 3-star Glacier (MT) quarterback Jackson Presley announced his commitment to Boise State.
Presley chose the Broncos over Oklahoma State and Arkansas, who were included in the signal caller's top three schools in late July.
While the Cowboys will have more chances to land their QB in the 2026 class, missing out on Presley is a tough loss, especially after 4-star 2025 quarterback Adam Schobel's flip to TCU last month.
Presley is rated the No. 31 quarterback in the nation and the No. 2 player in Montana, according to 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, the rising junior is very mobile and can deliver the ball accurately while on the run.
As a sophomore, Presley threw for 3,052 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding four scores on the ground.
With the Kalispell, MT, product now heading to Boise State, however, Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn will have to set their sights on a new quarterback in the 2026 class. While this may not seem like a difficult task, many of the top players in the upcoming cycle have already announced their commitments.
One of the Cowboys' remaining QB targets in the 2026 class is Austin Westlake (TX) signal caller Rees Wise. Rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 28 quarterback in the country, according to On3, the 6-2 rising junior holds offers from Texas Tech, SMU, Nebraska and others.
Wise was initially offered by the Pokes in January and visited Stillwater in late July, taking photos with members of the OSU coaching staff.
Gundy and company will have a hard battle with SMU of their hands, but seem to be in a good position with Wise heading into his junior year.
