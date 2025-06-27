Cowgirl Softball Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Outfielder
Oklahoma State is adding another talented player for next season.
On Friday, OSU softball announced the signing of Georgia Tech transfer Kaya Booker. An outfielder entering her second year of college, Booker will still have all four years of eligibility upon arrival in Stillwater after getting a medical redshirt for missing all of last season.
Booker is the latest addition for the Cowgirls, who have plenty of work to do this offseason. Not only does OSU need to continue adding talented players like Booker, but it needs those players to come in and make an immediate impact to make up for some of the Cowgirls’ key departures this offseason.
Although it will be a tall task for the Cowgitls to get back into the Women’s College World Series discussion, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski is the perfect person to lead the way.
"We're very excited to add Kaya to the team," Gajewski said. "She's coming off a freshman season at Georgia Tech where she had to redshirt because of an injury, and we can't wait to see her grow and develop here as a Cowgirl."
Booker went to Georgia Tech after an incredibly successful career at Chattahoochee High School, where she holds a handful of team records. Her time there was enough to help her rank among the best in the country both overall and as an outfielder.
While she was unable to get onto the field and gain playing experience in her only year with Georgia Tech, her time around a Division I program should be helpful as she looks to contribute for the Cowgirls in 2026 and beyond.
"Words can't describe how excited I am to be a Cowgirl," Booker said. "This program is committed to success on and off the field, which is incredibly special to me. Stillwater is so unique, and I have no doubt that I'll be challenged here. I'm looking forward to being surrounded by girls and coaches who have a high standard for excellence."