Cowgirl Softball Releases 2025 Big 12 Schedule
Oklahoma State’s conference slate has been released.
On Tuesday, OSU softball’s Big 12 schedule was unveiled. The Cowgirls are set to have another interesting season and could become the team to beat in the Big 12 next year.
With Oklahoma and Texas departing to the SEC over the offseason, OSU is the only team remaining in the Big 12 that made the 2024 Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls will enter next season looking to make their sixth straight WCWS appearance.
Last season, OSU couldn’t win a game in the WCWS but went undefeated in the NCAA Tournament on its path to Oklahoma City. The Cowgirls finished last season 49-12, including a 21-6 mark in Big 12 play.
While the Cowgirls lost some important players from the 2024 team, it added some talent in the transfer portal. With newcomers such as Ruby Meylan and Amanda Hasler, 2025 could be another special season in Stillwater.
The Cowgirls went 6-0 in their fall schedule, including shutout victories against Arkansas and Tulsa. Considering how dominant the Cowgirls looked in their first games with this roster, they could be a handful in Big 12 play.
Cowgirl Softball’s 2025 Big 12 Schedule:
March 7-9: at Texas Tech - Lubbock, TX
March 14-16: Houston - Stillwater, OK
March 21-23: Baylor - Stillwater, OK
April 4-6: at Arizona - Tucson, AZ
April 11-13: Iowa State - Stillwater, OK
April 17-19: at UCF - Orlando, FL
April 25-27: at Kansas - Lawrence, KS
May 2-4: Utah - Stillwater, OK
