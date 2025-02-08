Cowgirls Improve to 2-1 During Mexico Road Trip
The No. 4 ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls kicked off their 50th anniversary season internationally with four games at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The Cowgirls open their season against No. 9 Florida State on Thursday before facing Louisiana Tech and Northern Colorado on Friday followed by a rematch against the Seminoles on Saturday.
Home runs from Tallen Edwards, Micaela Wark and Amanda Hasler, plus a stellar pitching performance from Ruby Meylan propelled the Oklahoma State softball team to a 9-6 win over No. 9 Florida State on Thursday at Nancy Almaraz Field.
Meylan picked up her first win for OSU, striking out nine in five innings of work. Offensive standouts for the Cowgirls included Delgadillo (3-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases), Wark (2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and Hathoot (2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.)
The Cowgirls hit their first roadblock of the season in the form of Louisiana Tech. A near-shutout for Louisiana Tech pitcher Allie Floyd and two errors contributed to No. 4 Oklahoma State's 6-1 loss on Friday at Nancy Almaraz Field.
The loss, which marked the first of two Cowgirl games Friday, drops the Cowgirls to 1-1 overall, while the Bulldogs improve to 2-1.
Oklahoma State followed up their first loss of the season with an 8-0 thrashing of Northern Colorado to wrap up a busy day on the diamond.
Megan Delgadillo carried the big stick for the Cowgirls in the night cap. She was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate and drove in one run. Karli Godwin drove in a team high three runs for the Pokes.
Katie Kutz got the win in the circle for Oklahoma State with 4.1 innings of work. She struck out four batters and only allowed three hits. Ruby Meylan closed out the game with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.
The Cowgirls close out their road trip with a rematch against Florida State.
