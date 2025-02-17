Cowgirls Secure 4-3 Walk-Off Win Over Alabama
A walk-off two-run single from Rosie Davis with two outs in the bottom of the seventh lifted Oklahoma State to a 4-3 comeback win over No. 12 Alabama on Sunday night at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. It was Oklahoma State’s second straight walk-off victory.
The Cowgirls (5-4) went 3-2 on the trip to Clearwater, Florida, facing power-conference opponents in all five games. Three wins against such a tremendous schedule is a solid building block moving forward for the Cowgirls.
The offense was quieted for most of the day by Alabama’s pitching staff with five hits through the first six innings. OSU’s first run was unearned, scoring on a two-out throwing error on the infield in the fifth inning.
It was the bottom of the order that keyed the rally in the seventh. Rachael Hathoot led off with a single and Tia Warsop laid down a bunt single with one out.
Edwards, batting ninth, doubled to left-center field to score Hathoot, but Warsop was thrown out trying to score on a grounder back to the pitcher by Delgadillo for the second out.
However, Delgadillo took an extra base while Alabama made the play at home plate, and that turned out to be critical.
Davis lined a single to right field with Edwards scoring easily and the speedy Delgadillo beating the throw home for the winning run. Davis was part of the previous walk-off victory when her clutch hit set the table for Karli Godwin’s walk-off home run for a 6-5 win over Texas A&M.
Katie Kutz earned the win for the Cowgirls and moved to 4-1 on the season. Jocelyn Briski took the loss for Alabama and dropped to 1-4.
The Cowgirls will return to action against SIU Edwardsville at noon on Feb. 21 in their opening game at the Michelle Short and Adam Brown Tournament in Conway, Ark.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.