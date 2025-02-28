Cowgirls Shock Wichita State in Dominating Fashion
The 15th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls used a 16 hit day on offense and rolled to an 11-2 run-rule victory over Wichita State at the Shocker Invitational on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
The 10-4 Cowgirls wasted no time getting the bats going early. They busted loose with two outs in the first inning, getting back-to-back singles from Karli Godwin and Micaela Wark before Rachael Hathoot doubled in a run and Tia Warsop drove in two with a single.
Wichita State cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the first, but OSU starting pitcher Kyra Aycock settled in for a clean second inning. Then Ruby Meylan allowed one hit over the final three shutout frames to earn the win, her second of the day.
Amanda Bloodworth blasted a two-run homer with Amanda Hasler on base to give the Cowgirls a four run lead in the fourth. Oklahoma State was heating up in the box and was about to break it wide open in the fifth inning.
Hasler hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to score Tia Warsop, Rosie Davis pushed the game to run rule territory with a bases-clearing double to score Megan Delgadillo, Bloodworth and Hasler. Karli Godwin brought Davis home with a sacrifice fly to add another run.
Offensive standouts for the Cowgirls included Bloodworth who was 3-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs, Davis was1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Hathoot finished the day 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
OSU extended its winning streak to six games and improved to 10-4 overall. The Cowgirls set season highs with 11 runs and 16 hits in dominating a quality WSU team that was picked to win the American Athletic Conference.
The Cowgirls close out their Wichita road trip with a pair of games against Nebraska and Missouri. The Pokes close out the week with a double-header against Drake and Tulsa in Stillwater on Sunday.