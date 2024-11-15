Oklahoma State Cowgirls Land 7 Commits on National Signing Day
When it comes to collegiate softball in the nation, Oklahoma may be one of the best states to do it. Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski is one of the top softball coaches in all of the land and during his time as the commander-in-chief of the Cowgirls, they have grown into a powerhouse program.
Gajewski once again went to work on the 2025 recruiting trail where he landed a phenomenal incoming class.
“I think the number one thing we accomplished in building this class was speed and power,” Gajewski said.
Oklahoma State recently announced seven signees on National Signing Day. Let’s take a look at the seven future Cowgirls.
Jayelle Austin- Owasso HS, Owasso Oklahoma
Jayelle Austin is the third ranked outfielder in the nation according to Extra Innings Softball. She batted .606 in her senior season and helped lead Owasso to the class 6A State Championship. Austin connected on 13 home runs and drove in 38 runs. She is the four-time District 6A-1 Player of the Year.
Gabby Castillo- Churchill Fulshear HS, Richmond Texas
Gabby Castillo was the 2023 and 2024 Offensive Player of the Year and three-time team MVP for Churchill Fulshear HS. She played for the Texas Bombers Gold during the summer where she hit .419 with four home runs and 26 RBIs.
Montgomery Henderson- Katy HS, Katy Texas
Montgomery Henderson will likely be a major power addition for the Cowgirls during her collegiate career. She was the 2024 Triple Crown Colorado Fourth of July Tournament where she connected on 18 deep balls in 60 seconds of work.
Libby Jaques- Moore HS, Moore Oklahoma
Libby Jaques is another instate product who will call Stillwater home. She is the 47th ranked overall recruit in the nation according to Softball America. Jaques batted .482 and belted 13 home runs during her senior season. She was selected as an all-stater as well as the OKC Metro Softball Player of the Year.
Aubrey Jones- Gaylord HS, Gaylord Michigan
Aubrey Jones is making the long trip from Michigan to Stillwater in 2025. Jones is the 63rd ranked prospect in the class of 2025 according to Softball America. She is also considered one of the top two-way softball players in all of the land. Jones was named the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and the MaxPreps Michigan Player of the Year.
Elle McCloskey- Mater Dei HS, Huntington Beach California
Elle McCloskey is the No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2025 according to Softball America. Her tremendous defensive ability didn’t go unnoticed. McCloskey was named the Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions during her time at Mater Dei. She hit .472 for the BSC Bengals Briggs.
Makala Smith- Needville HS, Needville Texas
The Cowgirls looked to reload in the circle with the addition of Makala Smith. Smith was an NFCA second team All-American, District MVP and the THSCA Super Elite Team Pitcher of the Year. She struck out 149 batters in just 120 innings during her summer season with Bombers Gold. “She has real swing-and-miss ability and has a chance to come in and be a force right away,” said Gajewski.
