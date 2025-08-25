Oklahoma State Cowgirls Land Commitment From 2026 UTL Kinleigh Russell
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball program has added a dynamic piece to an already successful puzzle. Coach Kenny Gajewski and the Cowgirls recently landed 2026 utility player Kinleigh Russell. She is a versatile infielder/catcher from South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The announcement came on Monday by way of social media and once again has the fans of O-State softball excited for the future.
Russell, a standout for the Louisville Lady Sluggers - Wathen 18U, brings a rare combination of athleticism, skill, and academic excellence to Stillwater. With a 4.0 GPA and a decade of high-level travel ball experience, she’s a perfect fit for the Cowgirl Way, embodying the program’s emphasis on character and performance. Her recruiting profile highlights her ability to play multiple positions, including catcher, shortstop, and utility roles, making her a valuable asset for a team known for its depth and flexibility.
Just how good was Russell's travel team, Wathen 18U? Including Russell, Wathen 18U had nine players committed to play softball at the next level. The team boasted athletes who had committed to the likes of Missouri, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Central Florida and Northern Kentucky. With the addition of Russell's commitment to the Cowgirls, you could say Wathen 18U is loaded.
Russell shared her commitment to Oklahoma State on her X account, where she expressed her excitement about competing for the Cowgirls. Her commitment follows a standout junior season where she displayed power at the plate and defensive prowess, drawing interest from multiple Division I programs.
The Pokes aren't just getting a solid utility player in Russell but also a terror at the plate. Take a stroll through Russell's social media account, and one can quickly see that she knows how to hit a softball. A left-handed power hitter who can drive the ball to all parts of the field is just what the doctor ordered in Stillwater.
Her commitment will only help build on a program which 35-20 a season ago and advanced to the NCAA Regional Tournament. The Cowgirls have continued to show they can be a force on the recruiting trail. Russell will join 2026 Oklahoma State softball commits Reese Poage, Dawson Blue, Peyton May and Kennedy Allen, which is shaping up to be a stellar recruiting class.
As the Cowgirls gear up for the 2026 season, Russell’s future arrival promises to add firepower to an already formidable lineup. While Russell focuses on her senior year, her future in orange and black shines brightly, setting the stage for a Cowgirl program ready to reclaim the throne in the Big 12.