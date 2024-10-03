Oklahoma State Cowgirls Reload Following 49-Win Season in 2024
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 49-12. The 49-win season was the best overall season produced by OSU since a 50-3 finish from the 1993 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The ’93 squad finished the season with a Women’s College World Series appearance and closed out the final rankings of the season at No. 4.
Coach Kenny Gajewski and his 2024 Cowgirls fell in the Big 12 Championship to BYU but came alive in the playoffs with NCAA Regional Tournament wins over Northern Colorado, Kentucky and Michigan. They downed Arizona in the Super Regionals on back-to-back nights to punch their ticket into the 2024 Women’s College World Series.
The Cowgirls fell to Florida in the opening round by a score of 1-0 and lost to Stanford 8-0 to close a historic season on the diamond. OSU laid a tremendous foundation for the 2025 season with 17 players from a season ago suiting for the Cowgirls in ’25.
The Cowgirls do have the tall task of replacing NFCA All-American catcher Caroline Wang. Wang led Oklahoma State in batting average (.375), hits (69), home runs (17) and RBIs (51) last season. With Wang off to graduation the Cowgirls will look to hop on the shoulders a pair of solid sluggers in 2025.
Junior Lexi McDonald had a breakout season a year ago for the orange and black. McDonald started the season as a role player but quickly transformed into one of the most reliable bats in the lineup. She was second on the team in batting average with a .349 with an on-base percentage of .455. McDonald did most of her damage with technically only a half-season of work. In only 83 official at-bats, Lexi still managed four home runs, 18 RBIs and dealt out 29 hits.
Sophomore Karli Godwin is back for the Cowgirls following a freshman season to remember. She was named a Top 10 Finalist for the DI Freshman of the Year as well as garnishing All-Big 12 honors. She was a Softball America Freshman All-American as well as DI Softball Freshman All-American.
She appeared in all 61 games in 2024 for OSU where she hit .349 and pounded out 64 hits. Her 15 home runs on the season were only second to Wang and her 51 runs batted in were tied for the team lead. With a full season under her belt, Godwin has all the tools to be on the fast track to stardom.
Grad student Megan Delgadillo enters her first season with Oklahoma State following a standout career at Cal State Fullerton. Delgadillo has been labeled as one of the fastest outfielders in the game and she has the numbers to prove it. During her time at Cal State Fullerton, she stole a school-record 151 bases. She leaves behind a legacy as Cal State Fullerton’s career record holder in hits (272), runs scored (172) and stolen bases (151).
She made her presence felt in the Cowgirls' second exhibition game of the 2025 season. She went 2-of-4 at the plate and connected on her first home run as an Oklahoma State Cowgirl. OSU currently sits at 3-0 in exhibition play with wins over USAO, Central Arkansas and Seminole State College. The Cowgirls' next stop on the fall schedule is an October 12 meeting with Arkansas.
