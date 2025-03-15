Oklahoma State Home Athletic Events on Saturday Canceled Due to Fires
Oklahoma State’s athletics weekend has taken a backseat to Mother Nature.
On Friday, OSU announced that all of its softball, baseball and tennis matchups for Saturday in Stillwater had been canceled. With a fire ravishing parts of the Stillwater community, there was almost no other choice but to leave Saturday’s slate empty.
“In the immediate aftermath of a historic outbreak of fires in the area, all of Saturday's scheduled home athletic events at Oklahoma State have been canceled,” OSU said in a release.
With very windy conditions across the state on Friday and low humidity, Oklahoma saw one of its worst fire danger days in recent history. With extreme fire danger in place across much of the area, wildfires affected many across the state, particularly the central and western portions of Oklahoma, including Stillwater.
At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the games that have been canceled. Due to windy conditions on Friday, OSU had already moved the softball game against Houston and the baseball game against West Virginia into doubleheader slots on Saturday. Cowboy tennis’ match against Utah on Saturday also was forced into a cancellation.
In its release, OSU stated that “The status of Sunday's home events is not yet clear. It is also unclear at this time whether any of the impacted events will be rescheduled.”
OSU is still scheduled to play a couple of Sunday afternoon games. Cowgirl softball is set to face Houston at noon, and Cowboy baseball is set to play West Virginia at 1 p.m.
While those games are still on the calendar, there is still a possibility those games will also get impacted by the conditions in and around Stillwater. Over the coming days and weeks, there should be more clarity on when or if these games get rescheduled.
If Sunday’s two games also get cleared off the schedule, the next action in Stillwater would be on Tuesday. Men’s tennis is set to host Rice, and baseball is set to host North Dakota State.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.