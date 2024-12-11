Oklahoma State Releases 2025 Softball Schedule
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls, under the direction of coach Kenny Gajewski, have been a true title contender over the past six seasons on the diamond. The Cowgirls have been to the last five Women’s College World Series and their quest to make it six straight has been set with the release of the 2025 schedule.
The Cowgirls have a major test this season and their road to another WCWS berth isn’t for the faint of heart. They face off against a schedule in which close to 50 percent of their opponents were 2024 NCAA Tournament teams.
Oklahoma State opens the year on the road south of the border in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge from Feb. 6-8. While in Mexico the Cowgirls will take on Florida State a pair of times, Louisiana Tech and Northern Colorado. They will then make their way back to the United States for the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Florida from Feb. 14-16. The competition gets stiff for the Cowgirls in Florida where they will take on UCLA, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.
The nonconference road trip won’t be over just yet for the Cowgirls. From Feb 21-23, Oklahoma State heads to Conway, Arkansas for the Michell Shirt & Adam Brown Tournament. They round out February in Wichita for the Shocker Invitational.
The first home game of the season for OSU will be a March 2nd double-header against Drake and Tulsa. It will be the first of 17 games scheduled to take place in Cowgirl Stadium this upcoming season.
The start of the Big 12 season has the Cowgirls on the road to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. The first Big 12 home game for Oklahoma State takes place on March 14 when the Cowgirls welcome Houston to town.
O-State has a handful of interesting nonconference games remaining on the schedule. They will take on Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Oklahoma. The 2025 Bedlam game is slated for April 9 in Oklahoma City.
The Cowgirls also take on the Texas Longhorns in Stillwater on April 23. They close out the regular season on May 2-4 against Utah and the Big 12 Tournament begins on May 8 in Oklahoma City.
