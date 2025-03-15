Oklahoma State Softball and Baseball Set to Play on Sunday
Oklahoma State is finally set for action in Stillwater this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU announced that it will play a softball and baseball game in Stillwater tomorrow. Softball’s matchup against Houston is set for 11:30 a.m., and OSU baseball’s game against West Virginia will start at 1 p.m.
While OSU originally had these matchups set for Sunday, the status of those games was uncertain until Saturday. On Friday, windy and dry conditions across Oklahoma caused extreme fire danger across the state, with one of the most severe wildfires impacting Stillwater.
The fires forced OSU to move Friday’s scheduled series openers into doubleheaders on Saturday. However, late Friday night, OSU announced that those games and a men’s tennis match had been canceled. In OSU’s announcement about Sunday’s games, it said that it was unlikely the canceled games on Saturday would be rescheduled.
As things have begun to settle down in Stillwater, many who have played or coached at OSU over the years have shown support for the community. While there is still much work left to be done to get back to a sense of normalcy in Stillwater, fans will at least have an opportunity to see a couple of their teams in action on the diamond.
The Cowgirls are looking to make yet another trip to the Women’s College World Series this season and are off to a solid start. They are 16-6 and coming off of their first Big 12 series, which was a 1-2 trip to Lubbock against a stacked Texas Tech team. With Houston coming into town, the Cowgirls have their first chance in 2025 to get a conference win in front of their home crowd.
The Cowboys will be in action for their first conference game of the season after having to wait a couple of extra days. While the beginning of the season hasn’t exactly gone the Cowboys’ way, they will still get to begin Big 12 play at home, where they have been solid. With a 5-2 record at O’Brate Stadium, OSU is looking to improve that mark against a Mountaineers squad that has been one of the hottest in the nation at 15-1 to begin the season.
