Oklahoma State Softball Set for Three More Games on National TV
The Cowgirls will be getting some national attention this season.
Fresh off another trip to the Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma State will be in the spotlight in the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the conference has garnered seven linear TV selections for the 2025 season, OSU was featured three times in the selections, adding to its three national TV games in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. Those three games in Clearwater will be against UCLA and Texas A&M on ESPN2 and Alabama on ESPN.
OSU’s first of the recently announced national TV matchups will come on April 9 when the Cowgirls face Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. As the designated home team in this matchup, the Cowgirls will get their lone matchup against the Sooners on ESPN2.
OSU’s next national TV game will come on April 18 at UCF on ESPNU. Finally, the Cowgirls’ national TV schedule in the regular season concludes with an April 23 contest against Texas in Stillwater.
OSU’s spot as the Big 12’s premier team is no surprise. Ranking in the top 5 in the preseason, the Cowgirls are expected to again compete for a national championship.
With Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12, the Cowgirls are also the favorites to win the conference. The Cowgirls earned nine of 11 first-place votes in the preseason poll, with Texas Tech coming in second with the other first-place votes.
The Cowgirls also earned six spots on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Returning stars Tallen Edwards, Karli Godwin and Claire Timm all made the team. Meanwhile, transfers Ruby Meylan, RyLee Crandall and Megan Delgadillo also made the cut.
The Cowgirls will begin their season on Thursday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when they face Florida State at 10 a.m. As one of the top teams in the nation, this will be the first of many highly anticipated matchups for the Cowgirls in 2025. While this matchup isn’t on national TV, the Cowgirls will have no problem being in the spotlight if they can live up to expectations this season.
