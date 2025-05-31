OSU's Kenny Gajewski 'Extremely Excited' to Add Virginia Tech Transfer
Oklahoma State is already revamping its roster for next season.
OSU softball spent most of the 2025 season looking to find the magic that has surrounded the program for the past half-decade. However, OSU’s hopes of earning a sixth straight trip to the Women’s College World Series were dashed after a heartbreaking exit in the Fayetteville Regional.
While OSU’s 2025 season didn’t go as planned, Jayden Jones’ recent signing with the program could turn things in the right direction. Jones is the first transfer addition of Kenny Gajewski’s offseason, and she could be an important piece of OSU’s turnaround.
"We're extremely excited to welcome Jayden to Stillwater," Gajewski said. "She's a dynamic infielder that can also play in the outfield if needed, who's a left-handed bat that can run with a high softball IQ. I think she will exemplify the Cowgirl Way from day one."
Jones transferred to OSU after one season at Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, Jones started 19 of her 26 contests as a utility and made some strides throughout her freshman year.
Jones finished the season with a batting average of .250 while racking up 15 hits, 12 RBIs and four home runs.
"To say I'm thankful would be an understatement," Jones said. "I wanted to play for a coaching staff that had my best interest in mind and cared about me as a person more than a player. I wanted to be challenged and coached hard and surrounded by girls with high standards and goals. Oklahoma State checks all of those boxes and I can't be more excited to officially be a Cowgirl."
Along with Jones being a high-upside transfer, she will be playing in Stillwater alongside her sister, Aubrey, who will be a freshman next season. With a couple of Joneses playing at Cowgirl Stadium next year, OSU could be in for a special run.
"I'm excited to add another talented infielder from the Jones family to our program," Gajewski said. "We recruited Jayden hard out of high school, so we're very familiar with who she is and what she's capable of and we can't wait to see her and Aubrey in the Orange and Black."