OSU Softball and Baseball Looking to Cap Weekend With a Win
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will both be in action looking to clinch their series.
Sunday will be a busy day on the diamond for Oklahoma State. Both OSU softball and baseball will be in action, and with each team entering the third game of their weekends tied 1-1, this could be an exciting day as both squads look to grab some momentum.
Kenny Gajewski’s crew will be in action first, with the Cowgirls taking the field against Iowa State at noon. The Cowgirls’ opening loss to Iowa State dropped them to 13 losses for the season, which is already more than last season’s Women’s College World Series team.
Although this season hasn’t necessarily gone as planned thus far, the Cowgirls have still shown perseverance throughout. Their win in the second game against Iowa State was another example of that.
After losing 5-4 on Friday, OSU dominated in Saturday’s battle, beating the Cyclones 10-1 in six innings. That win set up Sunday’s noon matchup to decide the series winner.
Assuming the Cowgirls can continue their hot streak from Saturday, this should be a perfect opportunity for them to get back in the right direction. With the home crowd behind them, the Cowgirls should be in a good position.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys won’t be lucky enough to have their home crowd behind them when they play at Arizona at 2 p.m. Like the Cowgirls, the Cowboys haven’t had their ideal season, sitting at 16-16 entering Sunday’s contest.
After beating the Wildcats in 10 innings on Friday, OSU struggled on Saturday, falling 5-1. OSU hasn’t been able to get the bats going much this weekend, scoring only five runs in 19 innings.
Still, the Cowboys should be motivated to bounce back on this stage. Not only will this game break the series tie, but OSU will be over or under .500 for the season after the game.
Considering how OSU has played this season, there would be at least a mental boost if it was able to enter its next matchup with a winning record.
Both teams need a win to cap their series, as this could be a pivotal weekend for OSU.