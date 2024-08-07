OSU Softball Hires Former Outfield Star as Director of Player Development
Oklahoma State is officially adding a former star to the coaching staff.
On Wednesday, Cowgirl softball announced that Chyenne Factor has been hired as the Director of Player Development. Factor spent last season on the staff as a graduate manager after playing in Stillwater for the previous five years under coach Kenny Gajewski.
"I think it's a credit to the program any time that we can bring back one of our former players as part of the full-time staff," Gajewski said. "The experience that Chy brings, both as a player and a graduate manager, will be invaluable to the girls and our staff."
With 262 games in five seasons, Factor ranks third on OSU’s career games played list and was a force for the Cowgirls. As an outfielder, she was a consistent hitter for OSU, finishing with a career batting average of .334, which included getting 223 hits and 29 home runs.
Starting all but 12 of her appearances throughout her career, Factor played a significant role in four Women’s College World Series teams. She also made All-Big 12 second team in each of her final three seasons.
"This place has given me more than I deserve over the past six years," Factor said. "To be able to continue to be a part of it is really special to me. The amount of love I have for this program, the people in it, and the Stillwater community really can't be put into words and I am just thankful for this opportunity. Go Pokes!"
Last season, OSU went 49-12 and made its fifth consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series. Although the Cowgirls could not win a game in Oklahoma City against Florida and Stanford, they bring an abundance of momentum into 2025.
The Cowgirls will have an opportunity to stake their claim as the top program in the Big 12, and Factor being promoted to a larger role could help push OSU over the top.
"Chy is one of the best players we've ever had in my time here as head coach," Gajewski said. "She exemplifies the Cowgirl Way every single day and I can't wait to watch her grow into this new role with us."
