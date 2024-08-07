Oklahoma State WR, LB Make Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
The Cowboys were without a couple of key players for much of last season, but they are looking to make an impact in 2024.
On Wednesday, the College Sports Communicators, along with the AP and Fiesta Bowl Organization, released a watch list for Comeback Player of the Year. Oklahoma State had two of the 89 players on the list, with wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling and linebacker Justin Wright. Including the Cowboys’ selections, 11 players from the Big 12 made the watch list, with quarterbacks Cam Rising (Utah) and Jalon Daniels (Kansas) among the top names.
Stribling, a transfer from Washington State, is entering his second season in Stillwater after an early-season injury derailed his promising start to 2023. In the weeks leading up to OSU’s fifth game against Kansas State, Stribling broke his left wrist in practice and did not return.
When he suffered the injury, Stribling was the Cowboys' leading receiver, making 14 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. His potential is clear heading into 2024, as he made 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Washington State.
Meanwhile, Wright looked to be a veteran leader for the Cowboys last season but suffered an injury in the season opener. He attempted to recover from his leg injury and returned for the conference opener against Iowa State before having season-ending surgery.
With Collin Oliver expected to play at the line of scrimmage again next season, Wright could slot in nicely alongside Nick Martin in a loaded linebacker room. Before coming to OSU, Wright was a star at Tulsa.
Playing five seasons with the Golden Hurricane, Wright made his name in 2020 and shined throughout his final three seasons at Tulsa. Along with a 55-yard pick-six against OSU in 2021, Wright made 246 tackles and 7.5 sacks in that stretch.
