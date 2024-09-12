Utah Star QB Expected to Return Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State should be prepared to face one of the best quarterbacks in the country to begin Big 12 play.
On Saturday, OSU will play its final nonconference game against Tulsa before hosting Utah to begin its Big 12 slate. While there has been some uncertainty about who will play for Utah, the Cowboys got some clarity on Thursday.
Brett McMurphy reported that Utah star quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play against Utah State but should be ready to return in Stillwater on Sept. 21. Rising will miss Week 3 with a finger injury on his throwing hand, but nothing is broken, and he should be available for his team’s first conference game.
After suffering a knee injury in Utah’s Rose Bowl matchup with Penn State to end the 2022 season, Rising missed the entire 2023 campaign. While health had not been a problem in his first two years as Utah’s starter, it has been a major concern in the years since.
Rising suffered his most recent injury toward the end of the first half against Baylor. He had 92 yards before leaving that matchup and had a solid outing before. In the season opener against Southern Utah, Rising threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns.
While Rising has looked good so far this season, he will have a significant test against OSU. The potential top 15 matchup in Stillwater is set to be Rising’s first full game against an FBS team since the 2022 Pac-12 Championship against USC.
Although OSU has some defensive issues and will be missing Collin Oliver, it could be a force to be reckoned with against a quarterback who has not seen the field much recently. With Rising set to return in one of the most important games of the season, OSU and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo will need to make him uncomfortable throughout the afternoon.
READ MORE: Ollie Gordon Needs Bounce Back Game Against Tulsa
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.