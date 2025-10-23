2026 Cowboy Commit Rocklin Zinkin Wins Super 32 Title
Oklahoma State wrestling coach David Taylor has been well-known for his outstanding work on the recruiting road. In only his first season as the skipper of one of the most dangerous ships in college wrestling, Taylor landed monster names like Wyatt Hendrickson, DJ Hamiti, Dee Lockett and Jax Forrest. Many will forget who the first 2026 commit was way back in September 2024.
Rocklin Zinkin wrestles for California powerhouse Buchanan High School and has recently exploded onto the scene as one of the most fearless wrestlers in the 120-pound division. Zinkin recently ran through the Super 32 field on his way to the title, which included a dogfight in the finals.
"I turned the match into my style, got into my positions and made it my match by keeping the constant pressure on him and making him tired, resulting in scoring easier, ending the match quickly," said Zinkin in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
Zinkin was a man on a mission during his run through the Super 32 field. He defeated New Jersey's No. 13 Johnathon McGinty by an 11-3 major decision in the semis, setting up a finals match with No 7 Mason Jakob.
"Heading into the finals, I had a lot of confidence because of the domination I was having in my previous matches. I always try and keep scoring even when I’m winning and not trying to hold on to a win. I’m always trying to put points on the board and becoming even more dominant," said Zinkin.
The Super 32 tournament is not for the faint of heart. The best in the business battle for one belt and it has been a title that has evaded Zinkin until this year.
"It felt super good securing the Super 32 title, and I’ve always dreamed of winning this tournament. It is the best competition in the nation, and it gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year. I am just excited to keep growing and getting better this year until I get into that Oklahoma State wrestling room with the best coaches in the world," he added.
Oklahoma State is building a wrestling powerhouse with some of the biggest prep names in the nation calling Stillwater their future home. They currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and Zinkin his a major part of their future goals.
"Right when I got into Stillwater for my visit it felt like home, the coaches are the best and the partners are amazing. I know that Oklahoma State is where I will accomplish my dreams and become the best version of myself," Zinkin said about why he committed to Coach Taylor and the Cowboys.
During his finals match, Zinkin broke out a special singlet. He unveiled a Troy Spratley original in a match he won by a final score of 18-3 following a technical fall. When asked why he chose to wear current Oklahoma State 125-pounder Troy Spratley's singlet, he simply responded...
"Wearing Spratley's singlet definitely gave me confidence, and I can’t wait to train with him every day. I hope to eventually fill in his shoes at 125 pounds once he graduates."