7 Cowboy Wrestlers Ranked in Top 7 of Their Weight Class
What a year it has been for the Oklahoma State Cowboy wrestling program and first-year head coach David Taylor. The Cowboys quickly became the talk of the town as soon as Taylor was announced as the head coach. The big names in collegiate wrestling flocked to the Pokes wrestling program and an instant legacy was born.
The Cowboys have been perfect this season on their way to a 6-0 start to the season. The Pokes have been down right spectacular on the mat in 2024. They have yet to score less than 32 points in a match and are currently ranked third in the nation.
Penn State and Iowa are still the top two in the rankings, and the Cowboys still have some ground to make up if they wish to dethrone the mighty Penn State. Many fans of college wrestling believe that at the pace Taylor has the Cowboys moving, an Oklahoma State takeover may happen sooner rather than later.
With the recent drop of the Intermat weight class rankings, Oklahoma State has something to cheer about. The Cowboys have seven wrestlers ranked in the top 7 out of 10 total weight classes. Every Cowboy in the 'starting lineup' is ranked in the top 20.
Troy Spratley leads the way in the 125 pound weight class and closes out 2024 ranked second in the nation. Dean Hamiti (174), Dustin Plott (184) and Wyatt Hendrickson (HWT) are ranked third in the nation in their respective weight classes.
Tagen Jamison is ranked fourth in the 141 class and Cameron Amine is sitting 6th in 165. Luke Surber rounds out the Cowboys in the top ten with his seventh spot ranking in the 197 pound division. Reece Witcraft (18th in 133), Carter Young (14th in 149) and Caleb Fish (14th in 157) round out the Cowboys roster.
The Cowboys will kick off the new year on Jan. 3 when they take on Air Force in front of the home crowd of Gallagher Iba Arena. The most anticipated match of the regular season for the Cowboys takes place on Feb. 23 when they travel to Iowa to take on the second ranked Hawkeyes.
