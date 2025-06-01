Cowboy Commit Ladarion 'Dee' Lockett Wins 74kg U20 World Team Spot
It doesn't take advanced mathematics or rocket science to know that incoming Oklahoma State wrestling freshman Ladarion "Dee" Lockett is a really bad man at 74kg. He has been virtually unstoppable this season, and on Monday, he made light work of the competition and punched his ticket as the 74kg representative on the U20 World Team.
Lockett entered the competition as the early favorite, but he was wrestling in one of the toughest weight classes in all of wrestling. Lockett had to patiently wait for his opponent in the best-of-three series as four wrestlers battled early to see who would meet Lockett in the finals.
Jayden James (KTC) took down Joseph Sealey (NLTM) with a tech fall 1:40 into the match. William Denny (VEW) got the win over Alessio Perentin (SCRT) with a 13-2 tech fall 4:30 into the match. James then met up with Denny to determine who would face Lockett in the finals. James squeaked out a 10-8 decision and headed into the finals to battle the 74kg favorite.
The freight train that is Dee Lockett couldn't be touched in the finals. He came away with a pair of victories to secure his spot on the Junior World Team. The World Team is made up of some of the heaviest hitters in the game.
No. 1 PJ Duke holds it down for the World Team at 70kg, and No. 2 Marcus Blaze made light work of 61kg. No. 3 ranked Dee Lockett is the top guy at 74, and he is also looking to avenge his Jr Trials Silver medal from a season ago. No. 4 Anthony Knox is going to be the momentum setter for the World Team at 57kg.
Connor Mirasola is the final World Team member ranked in the top 5. The fifth-ranked 92kg wrestler downed Dillon Bechtold in the finals. Also making the Junior World Team are Cole Mirasola (No. 14), Max McEnelly (No. 15), Will Henckel (No. 18), Justin Rademacher (No. 56) and Luke Stanich (No. 74), who defeated Bo Bassett at 65kg.