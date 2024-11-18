Cowboys Beat Oregon State 36-3 to Remain Undefeated
The David Taylor Era at Oklahoma State has started off with a bang. The Cowboys opened the season with a dominating performance on the road against Utah Valley. The 38-6 victory in the season opener was Taylor’s first career team win as the skipper of the Oklahoma State program.
The No. 3 Cowboys took their perfect 1-0 record on the once again to take on the No. 24 Oregon State Beavers who are coached by three-time Oklahoma State All-American Chris Pendleton. And for the second straight match this season, the Cowboys dominated. Oklahoma State made it a clean weekend sweep as they dismantled the Beavers by a score of 36-3.
The dual kicked off at 125 pounds between a pair of ranked wrestlers. No. 6 Troy Spratley of the Pokes and No. 24 Maximo Renteria of the Beavers. The match went to overtime where Spratley was able to gain control of both ankles to secure the takedown and the 7-4 overtime decision.
No. 33 Cael Hughes took care of business against Damion Elliot of Oregon State to put the Cowboys on top early 6-0. No. 14 ranked Tagen Jamison put Oklahoma State on top 10-0 when he took down Nash Singleton.
No. 18 Carter Young hit the mat at 141 and controlled the match racking up 2:03 seconds of riding time to come away with the 14-4 major decision. No. 5 ranked Cameron Amine was looking to avenge his loss against Utah Valley and did so in commanding fashion against Kekana Fourier. Amine’s 13-3 victory put the Cowboys on top 18-3.
No. 5 Dean Hamiti Jr. defeated No. 33 ranked Sean Harman to push the Cowboys advantage to 23-3. Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott took his No. 3 ranking into the 184-pound match against Oregon State’s T.J. McDonnell. McDonnell got an early takedown, but Plott settled down and went on a scoring spree. He wrapped up the match with a 24-8 win.
The match of night rest on the shoulders of O-State’s Luke Surber who drew 7th ranked Trey Munoz in the 197-pound division. Munoz is the son of former Oklahoma State All-American and NCAA champion Mark Munoz. Surber weathered an early barrage by Munoz and jumped out to a 4-0 lead. When the dust settled on the match, Surber moved to 2-0 on the season with the 5-0 victory.
Oklahoma sent out one of the most athletic and dominant heavy weight wrestlers in No. 2 ranked Wyatt Hendrickson to close out duel. Hendrickson left no doubts on the table with a 16-1 win and a 36-3 team victory. The Cowboys have now scored over 30 points in both matches this season.
