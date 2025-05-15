Cowboys Land Massive Commitment from 2026 Twins Jayden and Jordyn Raney

The Raney Brothers, Jordyn & Jayden, announced their commitment to @CowboyWrestling on FRL this morning.



The #6 and #7 Overall Recruits in @MatScouts1 Class of 2026 Big Board will be another monster addition to David Taylor’s Recruiting Class, who already added #2 Jax Forrest &… pic.twitter.com/gCgF57lsWM