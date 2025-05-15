Cowboys Land Massive Commitment from 2026 Twins Jayden and Jordyn Raney
Fans of Oklahoma State wrestling received yet another gift from the recruiting road this week. Many were aware of 2026 prep wrestlers Jordyn and Jayden Raney, but not many from the Cowboy community expected the dynamic duo from Kentucky to announce their allegiance to Oklahoma State. The brothers were down to their final five programs, which included powerhouse programs like Oklahoma State, Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.
For fans of collegiate wrestling, tuning into the Raneys' announcement was a top priority. Their announcement video was next level, and when the clock started ticking down to zero, all we could do was hold our breath. Kid Rock's 'Cowboy' began to play and both Jordyn and Jayden were proudly wearing their OSU attire.
The Cowboys have now landed four of the top six wrestlers in the class of 2026. The Raney brothers are currently ranked No. 5 and No. 6. Earlier in the season, the Pokes received commitments from 2026 No. 2 Jax Forrest and No. 3 Dreshaun Ross. Jordyn and Jayden Raney will join a Cowboy 2026 lineup which could feature a top half lineup of Spratley, Raney, Forrest, Raney and Lockett.
The Cowboys may have stolen the Raneys away from Iowa. Now the Pokes have their own famous set of twins ready to help push Oklahoma State a bit closer to the top of the DI wrestling mountain. Following their announcement via Flowrestling, the Raneys sat down with OK State on SI to talk about their college decision.
We all know about the 2026 rankings and where the Raneys stand. What has it been like being on this amazing wrestling journey with your brother?
"It’s been amazing. I’ve had a training partner for life and a built-in best friend I can talk to every day. We both have the same goals in wrestling, so on the mat has always been easy to get through, and we push each other every day."
Ultimately, it was Oklahoma State that won out. At what point did you realize that O-State was going to be your final destination?
"The world team trials in Las Vegas were a huge eye-opener. They had an amazing tournament. The coaching staff is awesome. The last month we’ve been really thinking about Oklahoma State, and that’s where we finally decided."
What are the Raney brothers' goals moving forward from your final year of high school to your next four at Stillwater?
"We still got a year of high school, so we want to win another state title, hopefully each win the Iron Man this year and try to both be ranked No. 1 in the country."
How important of a role did Oklahoma State’s focus on their RTC play in your college decision?
"Their RTC played a huge role in our decision. They have 5 in Final x and everyone there has gotten so much better so quickly and that’s somewhere you want to be."
I know you have made a few trips to Stillwater. What do you guys look forward to most about Oklahoma State University?
"We are looking forward to training with the team and getting an even better relationship with the coaches."