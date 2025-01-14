Cowboys Move to 8-0 Following 34-3 Win Over NC State
Oklahoma State wrestling coach David Taylor wasn’t wrong when he said the Cowboys program was something that Oklahoma could rally around. On Monday, in the biggest wrestling dual of the season against No. 5 NC State, fans of Oklahoma State sports turned up in droves.
The Cowboys basketball team has averaged just over 7,000 fans per home game this season and on Monday the wrestling world raised the bar. Over 8,200 packed Gallagher Iba Arena to watch the Cowboys improve to 8-0 on the season with a 34-3 win over NC State.
The dual didn’t get off to the start the Cowboys had anticipated. No. 2 Troy Spratley dropped the opening dual of the night at 125 pounds. It would be the only match of the evening NC State would win. The Pokes went on an absolute tear the remainder of the night.
The usual suspects were on full display Monday for the Cowboys. Heavyweight No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson and No. 4 Isaac Trumble closed out the night on the mat. Hendrickson put the nail in the coffin for the Cowboys with an easy victory.
Luke Surber came up big for the Cowboys in the third period with an 18-2 tech fall over No. 26 Christian Knop. Dustin Plott held off No. 11 Dylan Fishback in the third period to give the Cowboys a win at 184.
The match of the night came at a crucial moment for the Cowboys who could have very easily lost even more momentum following Spratley’s loss at 125.
Cael Hughes entered his match at 133 as a major underdog. As the dust settled on the match, the Cowboy magic was thick in the air.
Hughes faced off against NC State No. 7 ranked Kai Orine. Hughes would pin the two time All-American to flip the momentum in favor of the Pokes. They would not lose another match on the evening as they raced to a 34-3 victory over NC State.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.