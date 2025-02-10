Cowboys Remain Undefeated with 25-13 Victory Over Little Rock
The Oklahoma State Cowboys remained perfect on the mat this season with a 25-13 victory over No. 16 Little Rock on Saturday. The Pokes recently moved up to the No. 2 spot in the nation, and a regular season-ending dual against No. 3 ranked Iowa is still looming on the horizon.
OSU dropped three of the first five matches but won the final five matches — four by decision — to pull away. The biggest moment of the day came from No. 7 Luke Surber, who upset No. 5 Stephen Little in a 5-4 decision in the 197-pound bout. Surber rode Little for the entire third period to take the key victory and seal the dual.
The top half of the Cowboys roster once again closed the door on their opponents with senior heavy hitter Wyatt Hendrickson doing what he does best. A quick technical fall over KJ Miley showed why Hendrickson is one of the most dangerous wrestlers in the heavyweight division.
“Got a little tougher than what we had hoped, but that’s wrestling,” OSU coach David Taylor said. “We were able to figure it out at the end. Momentum was shifting back and forth, but we were tough on top and that resilience showed.”
The Cowboys will enjoy a few weeks off before their biggest match of the season against wrestling powerhouse Iowa on Feb. 23.
Dual Results
OSU 25, LITTLE ROCK 13
- 125: Troy Spratley, OSU, tech. fall Jayden Carson, 18-1, 4:11
- 133: Nasir Bailey, LR, major dec. Reece Witcraft, 12-0
- 141: Tagen Jamison, OSU, dec. Brennan Van Hoecke, 8-2
- 149: Jordan Williams, LR, def. Carter Young, 3-2 (tb-1)
- 157: Matty Bianchi, LR, pinned Caleb Fish, 5:26
- 165: Cameron Amine, OSU, dec. Joseph Bianchi, 4-2
- 174: Dean Hamiti, OSU, dec. Tyler Brennan, 6-1
- 184: Dustin Plott, OSU, dec. Brock DelSignore, 7-2
- 197: Luke Surber, OSU, dec. Stephen Little, 5-4
- 285: Wyatt Hendrickson, OSU, tech. fall Keith Miley, 16-1, 2:30
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.