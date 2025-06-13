Cowboys RTC Ready to 'See What Happens' at Final X
In one of the Cowboy RTC's final practices before this weekend's Final X showdown, Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor eased the mood with a MacGruber movie clip. "There's a big difference between winging it and seeing what happens... now let's see what happens."
"You can have a perfect plan and game plan. I'm going to shoot this shot, and then sometimes you just got to wing it. There is a big difference between winging it and seeing what happens," said Taylor.
The Cowboys will do just that this weekend during Final X, which is the final showdown of an intense year of wrestling. The Cowboys RTC is well represented, and three members will take the mat with a world team spot on the line. We will have to wait until Fargo sees prep phenom and Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest battle for his spot on the world team.
65kg: Joey McKenna vs Real Woods
Joey McKenna landed a spot in Final X when he won the US Open in April. Winning the 2018 US Open, McKenna has been a threat to make the 65 kg Senior World Team since his college days, but has always fallen just short. Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis are the only Final X competitors with more senior-level matches than McKenna, so there would be an experience gap between almost anyone and McKenna. McKenna finally gets the monkey off his back and lands a spot on the Senior level National team.
86kg: Zahid Valencia vs Kyle Dake
This could be the most intriguing match at Final X. Valencia has been wrestling some of his best matches this season and is one of the hottest wrestlers at the moment. The wrestling Gods stepped in and hand-picked this match with a flashback to 2018. Valencia vs Dake is a showcase of high-powered offense (Valencia) vs world-class defense and counter-scoring (Dake). This match has to go all three rounds. Can Valencia's offense propel him into a World spot? With the win, he becomes an instant contender for gold.
125kg: Wyatt Hendrickson vs Trent Hillger
Would it even be a Final X with a world spot on the line if Captain America wasn't invited to the party? Wyatt Hendrickson may be having the best individual year of wrestling in the history of the sport. All that stands in the way of Hendrickson and destiny is Trent Hillger. The two wrestlers have met two times on the mat, and both have claimed a victory. Hendrickson has the most recent win, and no wrestler is on a hotter streak at the moment. Expect this one to be over before it even begins.