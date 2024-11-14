• @ishmael_guerrero I can’t be anything other than grateful. Thank you. God, my family, and coaches. This dynasty can’t die. Loyal and true. #signed #osuwrestling | #wrestling | #GoPokes | #okstate | #cowboys | #cowboysbleedorange | #oklahoma | #oklahomastateuniversity |… pic.twitter.com/r4mYQfqeIE