The Cowboys Are No Longer Solely Relying On The North Texas Pipeline

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are building a more exciting roster by the minute.

The Cowboys knew that the 15-day transfer portal window would be the most important part of the offseason, and Eric Morris and his staff have lived up to the challenge so far.

OSU currently has a top-three transfer portal class in the nation and has the No.1 transfer portal class in the Big 12. Even though the Cowboys have had 64 players enter the portal, they currently have the most commits in the country, and get more every day.

Although OSU acquired an initial wave of North Texas players due to Morris bringing them from his previous roster, Morris and the Cowboys are no longer just relying on the pipeline from UNT to fill out the remaining holes in the roster.

The exciting thing about these new players is that they are coming in from schools all around the country. Morris has gotten commits from lower-level schools like Southwest Oklahoma State, all the way up to powerhouses like Texas Tech and LSU. Morris and his staff have grown the reputation of finding diamonds in the rough, and are now going to be able to develop talent that is considered the best of the best.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State lands commitment of LSU TE Donovan Green.



The 6-foot-4 250lb Junior is the former #5 tight end & 4-star in the 2022 class. He's totaled 24 catches for 273 yards across two seasons after missing 2023 with injury.



Another incredible pickup for #OkState. pic.twitter.com/cTCD1eYK85 — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) January 8, 2026

The Cowboy roster was bound to improve with the addition of North Texas players like Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young, but now is looking to have the potential to be a competitive Big 12 team with high-level additions such as Justin Bowick and Donovan Green.

Bowick and Green are the two highest-ranked transfer portal recruits who aren’t from Morris’ former school. Both are four-star commits and are looking to make an immediate impact for the Pokes next season.

Bowick’s 6-foot-4 frame will be another target for Mestemaker to find downfield next season, and hopefully his five touchdowns from last year at Illinois will translate to Oklahoma State. Green will bring SEC experience to the Pokes roster as he played for LSU last season. The big 250-pound tight end will fill the hole that was left open by the exit of Josh Ford earlier this season.

After a 1-11 season last year, the Cowboys desperately needed a change. Morris and his staff have brought this change in the form of new players from all over the college football landscape. With the way the Cowboys are having success in the portal, OSU fans should be excited for what is to come in the 2026 college football season.