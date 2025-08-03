Dustin Plott Secures Bronze Medal for Cowboy RTC in Poland
The Oklahoma State wrestling program continues to be a factory for producing champions, and former Cowboy Dustin Plott added another chapter to that legacy with a hard-fought third-place finish at the 2025 Waclaw Ziolkowski Memorial in Poland. The Tuttle native, now a member of the Cowboy RTC, showcased the same relentless drive that made him a four-time NCAA All-American, proving he’s ready to chase world and Olympic glory.
Plott competed at 79 kg in the men’s freestyle division, traveled to Warsaw alongside former teammate Dean Hamiti Jr. and Cowboy RTC coach Lee Roper. The Ziolkowski Memorial is a prestigious international tournament that typically draws top talent from across the globe. Plott was up for the challenge.
After a stellar collegiate career at OSU where he compiled a 114-29 record, 58 bonus-point wins, and a fourth-place NCAA finish in 2025, Plott’s transition to the senior freestyle circuit has been seamless. His performance in Poland, where he went 5-2 to claim bronze, showed the world of wrestling that he was a young up-and-coming contender.
In Poland, Plott’s explosive style was on display early. His quick first step and smooth technique, honed in Gallagher-Iba Arena, led to dominant wins in the opening rounds. Plott faced a tough field that included Georgia’s Vladimeri Gamkrelidze, the defending U23 world champion.
Though he fell short of the finals, his ability to battle back through the consolation bracket gave the fans in attendance a small taste of Oklahoma State wrestling. A commanding performance in the bronze-medal match secured his podium spot and showed his growth in the sport since winning U23 Freestyle National Championships in 2022 and 2023.
Plott’s journey to Poland began in Stillwater, where he grew up dreaming of wearing the orange singlet. A two-time Oklahoma state champion at Tuttle High, he became a Cowboy legend and ranks among the Cowboys' top 25 in career wins and top 15 in matches wrestled.
Now, training with the Cowboy RTC, Plott’s sights are set on the 2028 Olympics. His bronze in Poland, following a runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships, signals he’s ready to compete with the world’s best.
As OSU fans celebrate Plott’s latest achievement, his performance in Poland is a reminder of the Cowboy spirit. The kid is tough, determined, and always pushing forward. With the World Championships on the horizon, Plott is proving he’s not just another brick in OSU’s storied wall, but he’s a building block for the program’s future on the global stage.