Forrest's First-Period Fall Fuels OSU's Record 21st Straight Bedlam Win

Oklahoma State freshman Jax Forrest made a thunderous entrance into collegiate wrestling, pinning his opponent in just 47 seconds during his debut at the storied Bedlam dual against Oklahoma on Sunday at a sold-out Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The No. 5 Cowboys dominated No. 15 Oklahoma 37-0, extending their record-breaking winning streak in the rivalry to 21 consecutive duals and recording their first shutout over the Sooners since 1992. Forrest's explosive performance at 133 pounds highlighted the night, capping a dominant team effort where OSU won every match and earned multiple bonus points.

Jax Forrest Oklahoma State debut. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/OpKw5VhF0W — The Low Single™️ (@TheLowSingle) January 12, 2026

Forrest, a highly touted recruit from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and the nation's top pound-for-pound wrestler in the class of 2026, graduated high school early to enroll at Oklahoma State for the spring semester. A U23 world champion and member of the 2025 U.S. Senior World Team, he bypassed his final high school semester to join the Cowboys under head coach David Taylor.

Taylor had been noncommittal earlier in the week about Forrest's participation in Bedlam, noting the freshman had five dates available under redshirt rules before burning his eligibility. The decision to insert him against the Sooners paid immediate dividends.

In front of a jam-packed GIA, it almost seemed like a welcome party for Forrest. As his hand was raised high, the sold-out crowd erupted. A new era of wrestling is taking shape in Stillwater and everyone in orange knows it.

The Cowboys (9-1, 4-0 Big 12) started the dual at 165 pounds due to an injury to LaDarion Lockett, with freshman Kody Routledge stepping in for a major decision. From there, Oklahoma State rolled: No. 7 Troy Spratley opened with a 3-0 decision at 125, followed by Forrest's pin at 133. Teammates like Sergio Vega at 141 continued the dominance, with no Sooner scoring a takedown all night.

#OkState freshman Jax Forrest (133) talks about making his college debut, which resulted in a 47-second pin over OU’s Carter Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/1TDJPXxoCZ — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) January 12, 2026

Taylor praised the team's offensive wrestling and depth, particularly from his standout freshmen class. Forrest's debut signals the arrival of a potential cornerstone for Oklahoma State's pursuit of Big 12 and NCAA titles. With eight duals remaining, the Cowboys have more opportunities to deploy their new star selectively while he adapts to the collegiate level.

Forrest is gaining some much-needed minutes on the mat as he prepares for his future in college wrestling. He can still take the mat four more times this season, and the next question slowly starts to creep into the conversation. Will we see Jax Forrest in the postseason? Only time will tell in Stillwater.