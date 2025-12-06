From Mat Dominance to Mentorship: Amani Jones Touches Down in Stillwater

Amani Jones, the undefeated national champion from North Central College, has arrived at Oklahoma State wearing two singlets at once: assistant coach for the surging Cowgirl wrestling program and full-time athlete in the elite Cowboy Regional Training Center. The 23-year-old lightweight phenom wasted no time explaining why the rare dual role feels like destiny as she sat down with OK State on SI.

“What excites me most is getting to grow as both an athlete and a coach while also helping grow women’s wrestling,” Jones said. “Training in the Cowboy RTC pushes me toward my senior-level goals, and coaching the Cowgirls lets me guide the next generation as they grow in the sport. Balancing both is about being intentional; when I’m training, I’m locked in as an athlete, and when I’m coaching, I’m fully there for the team. Both roles make me better, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

New chapter. Same fire. Join us in welcoming Amani Jones to Stillwater as the newest Cowgirl Wrestling Assistant Coach and Cowboy RTC athlete! The future is fierce.



— OSU Cowgirls Wrestling, November 10, 2025

After a perfect 23-0 season and an NCAA title at 124 pounds, Jones now trains daily alongside world-team hopefuls in one of the country’s premier RTCs. Her personal ambitions remain sky-high.

“Yes, I want to be an Olympic and World champion; that’s always been the goal,” she said. “I loved my college career, and the next step is to start making those teams. Being in this environment lets me keep developing, keep competing, and push toward those goals. I’m incredibly grateful to be here, continuing to wrestle and having the chance to chase my dreams every day.”

National champ Amani Jones (North Central) locked up a cradle and a 10-0 quarterfinal tech at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships.
— FloWrestling, March 7, 2025

As a coach, Jones brings the same ferocity that made her a terror on the mat, but she’s focused on unlocking each Cowgirl’s individual fire. She hits the Oklahoma State campus as more than just a solid hire, she could be a revelation for the program.

“Something I want to bring to the Cowgirl program is helping our athletes understand why their style works and how to elevate it, not change it,” she said. “I also want to help them believe in themselves to the point where they’re not just trying to win matches; they’re trying to dominate them. And above all, I want them to enjoy the process, have fun, and continue growing every day.”

In a sport where men’s programs like OSU's Cowboys boast 34 NCAA titles, Jones' arrival signals a seismic shift for the women. She's not just coaching; she's catalyzing. As winter mats heat up and national duals loom, expect Jones to lead by example—dominating drills, then debriefing with empathy. Her journey from Illinois powerhouse to Oklahoma trailblazer? It's the stuff of legends, proving that true champions build dynasties, one intentional step at a time.