Oklahoma State Freshman Ronnie Ramirez is Staking his Claim on 133

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle, and they have been impressive early on this season on the mat. True freshmen like Dee Lockett (165), Sergio Vega (141) and Landon Robideau (165) are all ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes. The trio is showing that they could be a major problem this season for coach David Taylor, but the Pokes are ready to add another Freshman horseman to the already electric lineup.

Freshman Ronnie Ramirez, the two-time California state champion from Walnut High School, has burst onto the collegiate scene with an electrifying start to the 2025-26 season, proving he's ready to carry the orange and black torch at 133 pounds.

Recruited as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025, Ramirez arrived in Stillwater with sky-high expectations. A technical wizard with explosive speed, he quickly inserted himself into a loaded weight class featuring transfers and veterans. But under head coach David Taylor, the Olympic gold medalist and wrestling icon, Ramirez wasted no time silencing any doubts.

His collegiate debut came as a surprise insertion during the National Duals Invitational in Tulsa in mid-November. Facing NC State's Zach Redding, a seasoned NCAA qualifier, Ramirez trailed late but rallied with a gritty takedown in the final seconds for a dramatic 3-2 decision. That upset sparked Oklahoma State's quarterfinal win over the Wolfpack, propelling the Cowboys forward.

Oklahoma State true freshman Ronnie Ramirez got some nearfall in ride outs to secure a ranked win over #16 Julian Farber of UNI in the Cougar Clash semis! pic.twitter.com/ipXle9yaQ1 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 7, 2025

Ramirez carried that momentum into the semifinals against powerhouse Iowa. Matched up with No. 2 Drake Ayala, a two-time NCAA finalist, the freshman held a lead deep into the bout before Ayala escaped to force sudden victory. Though Ramirez fell 7-4 in overtime, his fearless performance — nearly flipping the script on one of the nation's elite — drew rave reviews. He rebounded strongly in the third-place dual against Nebraska, securing a commanding win to help Oklahoma State dominate 33-6 and claim a hefty prize purse.

Just weeks later, at the Cougar Clash this past weekend, Ramirez delivered his masterpiece. Entering a stacked 133-pound bracket with four Cowboys, including national champion transfer Richard Figueroa II, Ramirez outshone them all to claim the title. He opened with back-to-back pins, showcasing his relentless top game. In the semifinals, he edged No. 14 Julian Farber of Northern Iowa 5-1 in tiebreakers, then dominated Garret Rinken 8-2 in the finals — avenging teammates and staking his claim as the Cowboys' go-to guy.

133 QF: ANOTHER pin for Ronnie 😎#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/0pUt41SR0r — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) December 7, 2025

Through the early season, Ramirez's record gleams with bonus-point victories and ranked wins, earning him a top-15 national ranking. His aggressive style, honed from years in California's brutal competition, has injected energy into a youthful OSU lineup loaded with freshmen phenoms.

The question heading into the season was which matches Ramirez would take in order to keep his redshirt. Now, the future of 133 for the Cowboys may be true freshman Ronnie Ramirez. The Pokes have found their sparkplug, and the 'Four Horsemen' are ready for their moment in the Cowboy spotlight.