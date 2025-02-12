Dustin Plott is the #3 ranked wrestler at 184 and didn't take long to show his talent. He took Sinclair of Mizzou down very early in the 1st period then rode him for close to 2 minutes.



Sinclair got penalized on a stall to make the score 4-1, then Plott took him down again late… pic.twitter.com/AcdWbUv8Z5