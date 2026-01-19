Jax Forrest Dominates Cyclone Open Sparking a Redshirt Debate

Oklahoma State freshman Jax Forrest continued to shock the wrestling world this season. The 19-year-old phenom from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Pennsylvania stormed through the 133-pound bracket of the Cyclone Open, going 4-0 with a display of dominance that left spectators buzzing. Two technical falls in the early rounds showcased his technical prowess, followed by a pin that silenced doubters, and culminating in a gritty 4-0 decision over two-time U23 World Champion Reineri Andreu Ortega. It was yet another dominant display by the wrestling phenom.

Forrest, widely hailed as the top pound-for-pound recruit in the Class of 2026, enrolled early at Oklahoma State after a stellar high school career that included multiple state titles and international accolades. His arrival in Stillwater under head coach David Taylor has injected fresh energy into a Cowboy program ranked No. 5 nationally with an 8-1 dual record. But this victory at the Cyclone Open—his second competitive date this season—has ignited a fervent debate: Should Forrest burn his redshirt and chase glory in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments?

Under NCAA rules, true freshmen like Forrest can compete in up to five dates without forfeiting their redshirt year, allowing them to gain experience while preserving eligibility. His Bedlam debut on January 11, where he pinned Oklahoma's Carter Schmidt in electrifying fashion, marked date No. 1. The Cyclone Open, wrestled attached to the team, counts as No. 2. With three dates remaining, OSU has flexibility to deploy him strategically—perhaps against powerhouses like Iowa or Iowa State—to test his mettle at the Division I level.

Yet, Forrest's performances scream potential All-American. Ranked No. 9 by FloWrestling and No. 15 by InterMat, his blend of speed, technique, and unyielding aggression could bolster OSU's lightweight lineup, which has shown vulnerabilities. Burning the redshirt would mean forgoing a year of development for immediate impact, potentially propelling the Cowboys toward a national title run.

Teammates and analysts whisper of his upside: a four-year starter poised for multiple NCAA crowns if redshirted, or a game-changer now in a season ripe for contention.

As the Big 12 tournament looms in March, followed by NCAAs, the decision weighs heavy. Redshirt and build for longevity, or unleash the freshman sensation? Forrest's Cyclone Open triumph isn't just a trophy, it's fuel for the fire of possibility. He has quickly shown that he is one of the best in the game, but are the Cowboys and Coach Taylor willing to burn have a season to chase 2026 glory?