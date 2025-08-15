Ladarion Lockett is Carrying OSU Wrestling to Bulgaria for U20 Worlds
Wrestling in Stillwater has long been the foundation of Oklahoma State athletics. With a new breed of dominant wrestlers set to touch down on campus in the coming years, the Pokes are once again the talk of the town.
Incoming Oklahoma State freshman Ladarion “Dee” Lockett is preparing for a global stage. The Stillwater High School star, a four-time Oklahoma 6A state champion with a 153-3 record, is headed to Sofia, Bulgaria, for the 2025 U20 World Championships, starting August 18. At 74 kilograms, Lockett isn’t just wrestling for himself, he’s carrying Cowboy Nation’s hopes, aiming to kick off his career with the Cowboys as a champion.
Lockett’s path to Bulgaria has been a masterclass in dominance. He tore through the U.S. Open in April with a 6-0 record, securing a bye to the U20 World Team Trials finals in June. There, he outmatched Penn State commit Jayden James with a 6-1 decision and a 15-2 technical fall. His 11-0 summer run, outscoring opponents 91-14, includes a senior-level gold at the Pan-American Championships.
“Last year’s silver left a mark,” Lockett told OK State on SI, recalling his runner-up finish at the 2024 U20 Worlds.
Oklahoma State’s wrestling program sees Lockett as a key component of its No. 2-ranked 2025 recruiting class. A three-time state champ and 2023 U17 World Champion, Lockett’s explosive style has been sharpened in Stillwater.
He has trained alongside Cowboy RTC stars like Zahid Valencia and has been mentored by Jordan Burroughs. He is surely a favorite at 74kg. But Sofia’s mat is unforgiving, with international talents like Iran’s Ali Rezaeipour and Russia’s Magomed Makhdi, who bested him in last year’s final, looming large.
Lockett fell in the U20 finals last year but should be the clear-cut favorite to win it all in Bulgaria. He needs to keep an eye on Germany's Manuel Wagin, who has won a pair of medals at U17 worlds and has a recent victory over Melvin Miller. With powerhouse teammates like PJ Duke and Marcus Blaze, Team USA is also the likely favorite to win gold.
As Lockett loaded up for a long flight alongside head coach David Taylor, he was chasing more than just a U20 World gold medal. He is preparing to push Oklahoma State’s name into U20 World Championship history.
Win or lose, this Stillwater native is proving that the Cowboy drive can shine on the world’s biggest stage. In a program with 34 NCAA team titles, Lockett’s journey could spark a new chapter of Oklahoma State wrestling dominance.