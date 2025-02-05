All pokes

Nation's No. 1 Wrestler Bo Bassett Commits to Iowa

2026 Prep No. 1 goes with Iowa over OSU and Penn State.

Taylor Skieens

Littlestown's Cameron Mingee (rear) wrestles Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett in the 139-pound championship bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 9, 2024, in Hershey.
Littlestown's Cameron Mingee (rear) wrestles Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett in the 139-pound championship bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 9, 2024, in Hershey. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team moved up to No. 2 in the most recent collegiate team rankings, but they had their sights set on a different No. 1 on Tuesday. 2026 No. 1 ranked wrestling prodigy, Bo Bassett was set to make his long awaited decision.

It was Iowa, not Penn State or Oklahoma State who earned a Tuesday night commitment from Bishop McCort High junior Bo Bassett, widely considered the nation's top recruit in the 2026 class.

Bassett announced that he would be joining the Hawkeyes, his lifelong favorite program, during a presentation on FloWrestling after his team's latest victory in the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships.

Bassett stars at 144 pounds for arguably the top high school wrestling program in the nation in Johnstown, Pa. He was pursued by more than 80 college programs and picked the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes over three other finalists: Penn State, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech.

"Maybe it wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right decision," Bassett said during his commitment live stream. "You get what you earn, so I'm excited to be a Hawk.

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. Pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever."

Bassett won a gold medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in 2021 and a bronze at the U20 event last year. He's undefeated in his high school career and won a PIAA Class 2A championship at 139 pounds last year. On Tuesday, just before his commitment announcement, he delivered another pin, this one in mere seconds, in the Crimson Crushers' 58-12 win over Corry.

With the recent commitment of Bassett, Iowa jumped to the top of the 2026 recruiting list. Oklahoma State stands firm with the No. 2 recruiting class for both 2025 and 2026.

