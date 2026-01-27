No. 5 Oklahoma State Dominates No. 18 Missouri 33-3 in Big 12 Dual

The No. 5 Oklahoma State wrestling team dominated No. 18 Missouri with a commanding 33-3 victory on Friday night at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo., extending its strong start to the season.

The Cowboys (10-1 overall, 5-0 Big 12) won nine of 10 bouts, securing bonus points in several key matches to build an insurmountable lead early. Missouri (8-7, 2-2 Big 12) managed only one victory and no bonus points throughout the dual.

Oklahoma State opened aggressively at 125 pounds, where No. 8 Troy Spratley recorded a 19-5 major decision over Mack Mauger, piling up five takedowns and riding time for four team points. The momentum carried into 133 pounds, as freshman No. 9 Jax Forrest delivered a dominant 16-1 technical fall over No. 27 Gage Walker in just the second period. Forrest, in only his third collegiate event after enrolling early, showcased his credentials with relentless offense.

At 141 pounds, No. 2 Sergio Vega extended his undefeated season to 10-0 with a first-period pin of Easton Hilton in 1:32, adding six crucial team points. The Cowboys continued their shutout through the lighter weights, with No. 6 Landon Robideau earning a 5-0 decision over Teague Travis—a Columbia native and former Oklahoma State wrestler—at 157 pounds. Dee Lockett added a narrow win at 165, and No. 7 Alex Facundo clinched the dual mathematically with a 2-1 decision over No. 10 Cam Steed at 174 pounds.

Missouri's lone point came at 184 pounds, where No. 3 Aeoden Sinclair scored a late third-period takedown for a 4-1 decision over No. 8 Zack Ryder, preventing a shutout. Sinclair's victory was the Tigers' only takedown of the night against Oklahoma State's 13.

The Cowboys closed strong, with No. 7 Cody Merrill taking a 2-0 decision at 197 pounds and No. 7 Konner Doucet securing a 5-1 win over No. 26 Jarrett Stoner at 285 pounds.

The lopsided result marked Oklahoma State's second consecutive 30-plus point performance against Missouri, highlighting the program's depth and freshman contributions under head coach David Taylor. The win also clinched double-digit dual victories for the 33rd straight season for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State returns to action on Friday, Jan. 30, hosting Northern Iowa at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The Pokes have found their groove heading into the meat of their Big 12 wrestling season and are primed to make a run towards another Big 12 title and a push at another top 5 finish at the NCAA's.