Oklahoma State Lands No. 2 2026 Wrestler Jax Forrest
Bishop McCort junior Jax Forrest was live on Flowrestling radio Thursday morning to make his long-awaited collegiate decision. Forrest is currently the No. 2 wrestler in the class of 2026 and many in the wrestling world describe him as a generational talent. Forrest has all the ability in the world to be an instant difference-maker for a college program.
Oklahoma State was still licking its wounds following the announcement of No. 1 2026 wrestler Bo Bassett’s commitment to Iowa. Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor knew the importance of landing Jax Forrest. He hopped on a plane and made a quick trip to Bishop McCort High School to talk to Forrest before his announcement.
With the wrestling world looking on, the spotlight was on Jax Forrest. “Through all of the ups and downs and with my parents, I can proudly say that I’m going to be going to Oklahoma State with coach Taylor and coach Gilman,” Forrest said as he opened his jacket to reveal an Oklahoma State Wrestling shirt.
“The biggest thing that I kind of noticed the last couple weeks going through this and knowing that my choice is gonna be narrowed down is just the similarities that it seemed like me and David had was I think the leading thing,” said Forrest on Flo Radio Live. “He’s an Olympic gold medalist, an NCAA champ, he’s done all the things that I want to achieve. Just the fact that we’re similar in a lot of ways in how we wrestle, how we are on and off the mat, I think he’s somebody who can get me to achieve those goals. Sitting down with my parents, I think that’s been the real game changer.”
Forrest has some interesting ties to the Oklahoma State coaching staff. During the United States Olympic Trials, he finished fourth as a 17-year-old wrestling grown men. He lost to Thomas Gilman, an assistant coach for the Cowboys, 5-4. He transferred to Bishop McCort and won a state title at 127 pounds as a sophomore. Forrest said he thinks he could likely be competing at 141 pounds or 149 pounds early on in his career at Stillwater.
“It’s just been my calling,” Forrest said. “Through everything, it seems like this is just the place that always stuck out in my mind of where is gonna help me be my best and still be able to be myself and not really have to change anything about me depending on where I’m going.
“Oklahoma State, obviously I’m not there yet, but I think we’re gonna be a team that’s gonna be good. We’re gonna be on the come-up. Obviously, they’ve already been doing some really big things. I’m sure Coach David is gonna keep trying to keep making the best team that he can. It’s gonna be exciting.”
It has been a tremendous week of recruiting for the Pokes. On Sunday, the Cowboys landed Dreshaun Ross out of Iowa who is listed as the No. 3 wrestler in the class of 2026. The Cowboys have also received commitments from No. 22 Kellen Wolbert and No. 84 Rocklin Zinkin. OSU will surely leapfrog Iowa with the No. 1 2026 class. The Cowboys had a top 3 2025 recruiting class that features No. 3 LaDarion Lockett out of Stillwater.
