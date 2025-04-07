OSU's Troy Spratley: 'I Don't Train for Second Place'
The unsung hero of the 2025 National Tournament for the Cowboy wrestling program was easily sophomore sensation Troy Spratley. Spratley finished as the 125 national runner-up and returns as the top dog in a very stacked Oklahoma State lineup. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to discuss Nationals, his mindset and the 2025-26 season.
Nationals was a huge stage for you this season. How special was the coaching staff this year at getting you ready for such a massive stage?
"When I’m in the room learning from the best and receiving guidance day in and day out, it’s easy for me to be calm and focused before I step out there to compete. My guy Thomas Gilman, man, where do I start with that guy. He has done so much for me in such a short time, even outside of the room!"
The Cowboys wrestling program exploded onto the scene this year. On such a talented team, how did it feel to be the first one up every night, and how important is it for you to set the tone?
"It always feels great to step out there and set the tone for my team and keep it rolling. I feel as if people receive me being up first would be pressure, but I ask to start at 125. If we end up flipping, I wanna go first, and it’s important for my team and I that I go out and set the tone because my teammates tend to feed off my energy."
What was the difference from last year to this year In the NCAA Championships? What is your mindset and pre-match routine before the whistle blows?
"The difference between last year and this year, nothing changed in the wrestling. I think just mentally, I was going out there to impose my will, and I wouldn’t be denied. Whatever it meant I had to do to have a successful end of the year, I was gonna do it. Just mentally, my mind was in the right place, and I was focused.
"My mindset is no one can beat me, and the guys I go with in the room would beat the guys that stand across from me, so the confidence I have in myself is very high!"
Following the runner-up finish, you have to be deadlocked on winning a title. What can we expect from Troy Spratley next season?
"I didn’t come to Oklahoma State to leave here without a National Title. My mindset next year is to go out and dominate and separate myself from the rest of the field. I don't train for Second Place!"
You were the first Cowboy to make the finals, what was the feeling of becoming the first Poke to reach the finals this season? Those matches take so much out of you mentally and physically, what do you do to recharge between matches?
"I am just very grateful and thankful to be in the position I’m in and surrounded by people that truly care about me. To reset, I think I just focus on the next thing. I don’t look ahead because that could stress you out and create unwanted anxiety."
With the recent addition of Richard Figueroa at 133, how impressed are you with the talent leading the charge in the lower weight divisions for the Cowboys?
"Richie Figs was a great addition to the program. The guy has a winners mentality and is gonna be a great partner. I think we both will push each other to the next level! The talent we have at the lower weights is stacked, and I’m excited for next season! Gonna be electric."