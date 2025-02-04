Oklahoma State Wrestling Could be in for Historic 24 Hours of Recruiting
It is hard to be from Oklahoma and not know about what the Oklahoma State wrestling program has been doing this season. They are off to a perfect 12-0 start this season and have been a top 3 team all year long. For the first time and many years, the talks of a team challenging the juggernaut that is Penn State have finally become a reality.
Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor has lit a fire under the program and recruits from around the nation have taken notice. The Cowboys have one of the top classes coming in next season but the Pokes have quickly turned their attention to the class of 2026.
On Sunday evening the Cowboys landed Dreshaun Ross from the class of 2026. Ross is the third-ranked wrestler in the 2026 class according to Flowrestling and a tremendous pickup for Oklahoma State who continue to make up the space between them and Penn State. They don't call David Taylor the 'Magic Man' for nothing. He managed to pluck Ross from the University of Iowa's backyard.
Fort Dodge junior Dreshaun Ross committed to Oklahoma State over Iowa, Iowa State and Penn State. Cowboys head coach David Taylor recently visited with Ross at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale and secured a huge pickup for their 2026 class. According to Rivals.com, Ross is also a four star football player who holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Purdue.
"I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma State," Ross said in an Instagram post. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my family, friends, coaches and community that have helped and supported me throughout this journey, Go Pokes."
On Monday, No. 1 ranked 2026 prospect Bo Bassett released his short list of four schools and announced that he would make a decision Tuesday evening. Bassett listed Penn State, Oklahoma State, Iowa and Virginia Tech as his final four, a list that has been trimmed from virtually every wrestling program in the nation.
Bassett is one of the most highly recruited wrestlers of all-time. Many around the wrestling community feel that he has the skillset to be an instant difference maker in college. Fans of Oklahoma State wrestling thing that Bassett may be just the piece they need to take take down the Penn State wrestling program.
