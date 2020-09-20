First Glimpse: Photos from Ole Miss Baseball's First Scrimmage

The boys are back!

After finishing the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season on a 16 game winning streak, the Ole Miss baseball team returned to fall action on Saturday with the team's first scrimmage of the 2020 fall slate.

Unfortunately, unlike standard years, the fall scrimmage and practice slates are going to be completely closed off to fans due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Rebels return most of the core of that team that ended last season so strong. Shortstop Anthony Servideo and third baseman Tyler Keenan will need replaced, but the team brings back its entire pitching rotation.

See above for photos from the opening scrimmage of the fall.

