Nation's No. 1 College Football RB Prospect Earns Major Ole Miss, Ohio State Offers

Louisville (Miss.) five-star running back Zaiden Jernigan continues his meteoric rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the Magnolia State standout.

Jernigan checks in as the No. 1 running back in America with multiple Southeastern Conference and Big Ten schools turning up the heat for the highly-touted prospect.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the previous staff extended a scholarship to Jernigan, but with a coaching staff change this offseason, the offer was "in limbo."

Now, Golding and Co. have doubled down on their scholarship to the top-ranked running back in America after making the call on Wednesday - re-offering Jernigan.

"Jernigan made his name well known throughout the Magnolia State this past 2025 season as the running back put up some of the top numbers of any back in the country when it came to sophomores," Rivals wrote of Jernigan.

"The running back rushed for 1,563 yards on 238 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. The sophomore also added 205 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield."

The strong sophomore season followed what became a historic freshman campaign in 2024 where Jernigan eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards and scored 30 touchdowns during his first year on the prep scene.

Jernigan ran for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on an astounding 8.3 yards per carry - also catching 16 passes for 266 yards and 3 scores - adding 1 kick return touchdown.

Now, Jernigan has blossomed into one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, emerging as two of the latest schools to extend a scholarship his way.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are swinging for the fences in their pursuit of Jernigan with an offseason visit already in the rearview mirror, but Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in contention with an offer now back on the table.

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