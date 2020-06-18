The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Gunnar Hoglund Ranked as a Top 20 Prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft

Mississippi Rebels pitcher Gunnar Hoglund (17) throws a pitch during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss starting pitcher Gunnar Hoglund is going to have a huge 2021 season.

In fact, the MLB Pipeline actually thinks Hoglund will have such a great season that the rising junior is ranked as a first-round pick for the 2021 MLB Draft. 

MLB.com ranks Hoglund as the No. 14 overall prospect for the 2021 draft, the seventh ranked college player on their newly released list. 

Below is their scouting report on Hoglund, as written by Jonathan Mayo:

Ranked No. 66 on our 2018 Draft Top 200, Hoglund was selected in Competitive Balance Round A by the Pirates that June as a bit of a pop-up guy from the Florida high school ranks. He scuffled as a freshman, but was dominant out of the gate as a sophomore, with a fastball that touches the mid-90s with very good breaking stuff and a changeup that has improved.

Only two college pitchers appear on the list before Hoglund, Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter are the top top players ranked on the list. 

In only four starts during the shortened 2020 season, his sophomore year, Hoglund went 3-0 with a 1.16 ERA. His strikeout numbers (37) significantly outpaced his hits allowed (18).

One of the bigger changes for Hoglund from his freshman to sophomore seasons was the addition of a wipeout slider. The pitch really changed his swing-and-miss arsenal, something that becomes wildly evident when digging into the numbers. 

As a freshman, Hoglund struck out 0.78 batters per inning. As a sophomore, that number skyrocketed to 1.56 strikeouts per inning. Obviously, Hoglund didn't play SEC teams as a sophomore, but he did get two of his four starts against No. 1 Louisville and a ranked East Carolina team. In those two games, he allowed just three runs over 11.1 innings.

It's easy to see how teams could fall in love with the rising Rebel junior.

More from The Grove Report:

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup

Ole Miss Esports disassociates with the 'Rebel' moniker  

NCAA Approves Updated Offseason Plan: When Can Ole Miss Begin Real Practices?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Ole Miss Esports is Disassociating with the 'Rebel' Moniker

The Ole Miss Esports team announced publicly earlier this month their intent to completely disassociate themselves from the moniker 'Rebel,' the nickname associated with all Ole Miss Athletics teams. But why?

Nate Gabler

NCAA Approves Updated Offseason Plan: When Can Ole Miss Start Practice?

The NCAA approved the new offseason workout plan on Wednesday afternoon, giving teams additional practice days on top of their standard training camps. So when can Ole Miss get back to work?

Nate Gabler

4-star guard Daeshun Ruffin out of Jackson Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss basketball has landed their prized package for the 2021 recruiting class. Four-star point guard Daeshun Ruffin out of Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss. committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Anthony Servideo Talks Draft, Bianco's Advice and How Playing in the SEC Prepared Him

Anthony Servideo is officially a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The Ole Miss product sat down with reporters on Monday to discuss everything that's happened in his life over past months.

Nate Gabler

What Blake Hinson Entering the Transfer Portal Means for Ole Miss Basketball

Blake Hinson is leaving Ole Miss basketball. What does his departure mean for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Gives Mike Bianco Max Extension

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that the school has inked Mike Bianco to a new four-year deal, which is the maximum allowed by the state of Mississippi.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Each Team's Biggest Change on Offense Heading into 2020

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's new, weekly SEC Roundtable. This week, as our season previews begin, we take a look at each team in the conference's biggest change on the offensive side of the ball.

Nate Gabler

Podcast: The Ole Miss Quarterback Battle, COVID-19 Protocols and More

Our Nate Gabler of The Grove Report went on the Brad Logan Show on Tuesday to talk the Ole Miss QB battle, COVID-19 protocols and more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Season Opener Officially Pushed to Sunday, Sept. 6

The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5.

Nate Gabler

How Terence Davis Became the Rare Undrafted Rookie Contributor

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Terence Davis is a major contributor as a rookie on a Toronto Raptors team that is the No. 2 seed in the east. How did so many teams miss on Terence Davis?

Nate Gabler