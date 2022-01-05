Ole Miss' Gonzalez, Elko Earn Preseason All-American Honors

The two Rebels are key pieces returning to the roster from last season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As the calendar turns to a new year, college baseball season is on the horizon, and two Rebels have been named as Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game.

Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and infielder Tim Elko were given the honors on Wednesday, Ole Miss announced. It is Gonzalez's second Preseason All-American honor prior to the 2022 season with the first coming from Collegiate Baseball in December.

Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in 2021 and joined Stephen Head the second player in program history to be named an All-American as a freshman. The National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball bestowed the title to Gonzalez last season.

Gonzalez started every game at shortstop in 2021 for Ole Miss.

Elko was one of the top stories in college baseball a season ago after tearing his ACL in a midweek game, returning to action a month later and hitting seven home runs, including two grand slams. His performance before and after his ACL tear earned him a .325 batting average, a team-high 16 home runs and 55 RBI.

The Rebels return the majority of their starting lineup for the 2022 season but will be replacing much of its pitching rotation after the drafting of Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund last season.

Ole Miss opens its 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 at home against Charleston Southern.

