Keep Trucking: How Ole Miss Can Clinch a College World Series Birth Today

The Ole Miss Rebels got a huge win last night against the Auburn Tigers.

This sets them up with a chance to end the series today and prepare for a trip to Omaha. In order for the Rebels to do this, they will need to continue their pitching dominance and keep swinging some hot bats.

Taylor Rabe

University of Mississippi baseball player Taylor Rabe pitches a ball during the Governor’s Cup played against Mississippi State | Sarah Warnock/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last night's starter for the Rebels, Hunter Elliott, had a solid outing. He pitched four and a third innings, with two strikeouts, and gave up two earned runs.

Today, Coach Bianco will send Taylor Rabe to the mound. Rabe has never pitched in a more high-pressure environment. Not only will he be pitching in a stadium with 10,000+ fans, 90% of whom are Auburn fans. He also has a chance to win the series for the Rebels.

He will be facing Auburn hitters who have faced elimination before. After losing their first game in their region last round, they scored 42 runs in their next four games.

This Tigers lineup can hit, and Rabe has to be locked in every pitch, or he will get ambushed.

If he gets deep enough into this game and leaves a close game the Rebels have the bullpen and the lineup to win this game.

Bullpen

Ole Miss pitcher Wil Libbert pitches during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The trend lately for the Rebels has been to use three pitchers in a game. Last night, Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks came in relief for Elliott. They both pitched great, only allowing one run each.

It will likely be Wil Libbert and J.P. Robertson being used tonight.

Libbert, in his last appearance against Arizona State, was great. He pitched three shutout innings.

Robertson then came in after him and pitched two innings and gave up zero earned runs.

These two were able to do that against a great Sun Devils lineup, but will have to do it against an even better Tigers lineup today.

Lineup

The Rebels' lineup had a great game yesterday.

Judd Uttermark and Collin Reuter both hit home runs, Brayden Randle continued his playoff tear with two more hits yesterday, and Austin Fawley hit two doubles yesterday.

The Rebels are projected to keep the same lineup for today.

2B: Dom Decker

3B: Judd Utermark

1B: Will Furniss

LF: Tristan Bissetta

CF: Hayden Federico

SS: Owen Paino

C: Austin Fawley

RF: Brayden Randle

DH: Collin Reuter

They will be facing a tough pitcher in right-hander Alex Petroivc. He is 10-2 on the year with a 3.19 ERA. The Rebels' hitters have seen it all this postseason and have risen to many different challenges. If they continue to hit how they have been hitting, Ole Miss will win this game.

The Rebels are one win away from the College World Series and are playing their best baseball at the right time. First Pitch is at 4 P.M. central time.

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