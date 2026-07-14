Ole Miss Baseball Gets Huge Boost as Dominic Decker Returns for 2027 Season

Ole Miss Rebels' second baseman, Dom Decker, came to the Rebels from Murray State this season and proved himself to be a critical part of the team's success.

Fortunately for the Rebels, he'll be able to fill that role for at least one more season.

Per a post on his personal Instagram account, Decker has announced his intentions to return to Oxford for one more season.

Decker was a major part of the Rebels' success this year, especially in Omaha at the College World Series, with two runs, two hits, and one run batted in.

Obviously, his return is a major win for Ole Miss in more ways than one.

Let’s Talk 2026 Statistics

Ole Miss Rebels' Dom Decker scoops a ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Decker has been a consistent starter for the Rebels, one of only four players to play and start in all 64 games of the season, and more specifically at second base.

He was also a star slugger, tallying up .270 for the season and hitting the first 10 home runs of his career as Ole Miss’ leadoff man.

He led the team in stolen bases with 13 and walks with 51. He was second on the team with the most runs scored, sitting at 64. He completed 100 total bases, drove in 34 RBIs, and had seven doubles within 63 hits.

But hitting is not his only strength; he was a stellar defensive player, with a .976 fielding percentage, and he recorded a team-high 130 assists.

Before the Rebels

Murray State Racers infielder Dom Decker reacts after catching the final out during the ninth inning against the Mississippi Rebels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He led Murray State to a school-record 44 victories and their first-ever visit to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series.

With the Racers, he started 60 games at second base and led his team and the Missouri Valley Conference with an on-base percentage of .496, sitting at 39th in the NCAA DI.

The Impact He’s Expected to Make

Ole Miss Rebels' Dom Decker seemed to scrap his knees as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Decker has become one of Ole Miss’ everyday leadoff hitters, giving the Rebels consistency, both at bat and on base. He concluded the season with a .270 batting average, really showing his place as a player who creates scoring opportunities, even if it was one of his 34 runners batted in.

Even though second base is often overlooked, Decker proved to be a vital player in a strong position. His assists and fielding percentage make him another strong middle infielder who can make an impact.

Coaches tend to value players they do not have to replace because consistency allows the team to settle into their roles. If Decker can consistently do his job, it allows his teammates and coaches to play to their own roles.

He made an impact in big moments; it was not just statistics for Decker. His greatest moments cannot be found within his statistics. Some big moments for the Rebel were his two-home-run comeback performance against Georgia.

His sacrifice fly against Arizona State in the 10th inning assisted in Ole Miss’ advancement to the Super Regional. And his multiple extra-base hits at the Men’s College World Series. Players who can assist in hard moments become the most essential athletes for teams.

With a top-of-the-line, star SEC player back, the Rebels are looking forward to another exciting season.

He is coming in as a leader with the quality experience and talent the Rebels need to compete in the SEC and nationally.

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